LONDON, Oct 12 Following are tables of the best and worst
performers in September among bond funds listed in the Lipper Global indexes.
(For a story related to the monthly trends:
Performance is shown in the fund's local currency and may reflect declared
dividends. The tables use the latest available data and strip out smaller
players, as well as some funds that price less regularly:
FUND LEADERS
Fund name 1 mth (%) 3 mth 1 yr 3 yr 5yr
1. Vanguard 30-40 Year 16.66 49.63 2.83 81.98 NA
Duration Euro Index EUR
2. PIMCO GIS Euro 15.83 39.72 4.16 80.02 NA
Ultra Long Duration Inst EUR Acc
3. Swisscanto (LU) Bond 9.85 9.43 -4.36 -1.38 -2.11
Invest International A
4. Threadneedle (Lux)-Global B 7.92 14.18 5.88 26.45 27.07
(Euro) AE
5. MFS Meridian Funds 6.47 10.56 6.87 26.00 28.10
Absolute Return A1 EUR
FUND LAGGARDS
Fund name 1 mth (%) 3 mth 1 yr 3 yr 5yr
1. UBS (Lux) Bond -14.19 -12.51 1.68 42.23 NA
Sicav - Brazil (USD) P-acc
2. HSBC GIF Brazil -13.85 -17.83 1.02 45.67 79.88
Bond AC USD
3. UBS (Lux) Bond -13.40 -16.50 -4.91 0.44 2.30
Sicav - Russia (USD) P-acc
4. Fidelity Funds - -12.63 -15.44 -12.55 21.66 NA
Asian High Yield A-Acc-USD
5. BNP Paribas L1 -12.06 -10.11 -2.18 24.42 56.57
Bond World Emerging Local C C
Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, is a fund research and analysis
organisation, providing independent insight on global collective investment
including mutual funds, retirement funds, hedge funds, fund fees and fund
expenses to the asset management and media communities.
Lipper data covers 196,000 share classes and more than 108,000 funds in 57
registered-for-sale universes. It provides the free Lipper Leader ratings for
mutual funds registered for sale in 27 countries. Additional information is
available at www.lipperweb.com.
(Compiled by Tommy Wilkes)