LONDON, Oct 12 Following are tables of the best and worst performers in September among bond funds listed in the Lipper Global indexes. (For a story related to the monthly trends:

Performance is shown in the fund's local currency and may reflect declared dividends. The tables use the latest available data and strip out smaller players, as well as some funds that price less regularly:

FUND LEADERS Fund name 1 mth (%) 3 mth 1 yr 3 yr 5yr 1. Vanguard 30-40 Year 16.66 49.63 2.83 81.98 NA Duration Euro Index EUR 2. PIMCO GIS Euro 15.83 39.72 4.16 80.02 NA Ultra Long Duration Inst EUR Acc 3. Swisscanto (LU) Bond 9.85 9.43 -4.36 -1.38 -2.11 Invest International A 4. Threadneedle (Lux)-Global B 7.92 14.18 5.88 26.45 27.07 (Euro) AE 5. MFS Meridian Funds 6.47 10.56 6.87 26.00 28.10 Absolute Return A1 EUR

FUND LAGGARDS Fund name 1 mth (%) 3 mth 1 yr 3 yr 5yr 1. UBS (Lux) Bond -14.19 -12.51 1.68 42.23 NA Sicav - Brazil (USD) P-acc 2. HSBC GIF Brazil -13.85 -17.83 1.02 45.67 79.88 Bond AC USD 3. UBS (Lux) Bond -13.40 -16.50 -4.91 0.44 2.30 Sicav - Russia (USD) P-acc 4. Fidelity Funds - -12.63 -15.44 -12.55 21.66 NA Asian High Yield A-Acc-USD 5. BNP Paribas L1 -12.06 -10.11 -2.18 24.42 56.57 Bond World Emerging Local C C

Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, is a fund research and analysis organisation, providing independent insight on global collective investment including mutual funds, retirement funds, hedge funds, fund fees and fund expenses to the asset management and media communities.

Lipper data covers 196,000 share classes and more than 108,000 funds in 57 registered-for-sale universes. It provides the free Lipper Leader ratings for mutual funds registered for sale in 27 countries. Additional information is available at www.lipperweb.com. (Compiled by Tommy Wilkes)