LONDON, Nov 15 Following are tables of the best and worst
performers in October among bond funds listed in the Lipper Global indices.
Performance is shown in the fund's local currency and may reflect declared
dividends.
The tables strip out smaller players, as well as some funds that price less
regularly:
FUND LEADERS
Fund name 1 mth (%) 3 mth 1 yr 3 yr 5yr
1. Invesco Global Unconstraine 12.15 2.40 6.28 NA NA
Bond C Acc
2. Fidelity Funds - 11.43 -7.84 -4.52 110.71 NA
Asian High Yield A-Acc-USD
3. HSBC GIF Brazil 11.18 -9.50 11.97 70.29 96.16
Bond AC USD
4. UBS (Lux) Bond 11.01 -4.26 12.08 90.61 NA
Sicav - Brazil (USD) P-acc
5. Pictet-Latin American Local 10.53 -1.72 9.96 71.28 NA
Currency Debt-P USD
FUND LAGGARDS
Fund name 1 mth (%) 3 mth 1 yr 3 yr 5yr
1. Vanguard 30-40 Year -7.83 15.71 -3.03 50.67 NA
Duration Euro Index EUR
2. Nordea 1 - -6.30 2.63 -7.21 -5.32 NA
Heracles Long/Short MI Fund AP EUR
3. PIMCO GIS Euro -6.18 14.32 -0.06 51.06 NA
Ultra Long Duration Inst EUR Acc
4. CMI (Lux) Euro -5.54 -2.41 -5.61 5.08 8.19
Bond
5. Vanguard 20+ Year -5.28 1.15 -5.97 18.61 NA
Euro Treasury Index Euro Shares
Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, is a fund research and analysis
organisation, providing independent insight on global collective investment
including mutual funds, retirement funds, hedge funds, fund fees and fund
expenses to the asset management and media communities.
Lipper data covers 196,000 share classes and more than 108,000 funds in 57
registered-for-sale universes. It provides the free Lipper Leader ratings for
mutual funds registered for sale in 27 countries. Additional information is
avaIlable at www.lipperweb.com.
(Compiled by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Dan Lalor)