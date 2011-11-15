(Repeats to fix tabular formatting)

LONDON, Nov 15 Following are tables of the best and worst performers in October among bond funds listed in the Lipper Global indices. Performance is shown in the fund's local currency and may reflect declared dividends.

The tables strip out smaller players, as well as some funds that price less regularly:

FUND LEADERS Fund name 1 mth (%) 3 mth 1 yr 3 yr 5yr 1. Invesco Global Unconstraine 12.15 2.40 6.28 NA NA Bond C Acc 2. Fidelity Funds - 11.43 -7.84 -4.52 110.71 NA Asian High Yield A-Acc-USD 3. HSBC GIF Brazil 11.18 -9.50 11.97 70.29 96.16 Bond AC USD 4. UBS (Lux) Bond 11.01 -4.26 12.08 90.61 NA Sicav - Brazil (USD) P-acc 5. Pictet-Latin American Local 10.53 -1.72 9.96 71.28 NA Currency Debt-P USD

FUND LAGGARDS Fund name 1 mth (%) 3 mth 1 yr 3 yr 5yr 1. Vanguard 30-40 Year -7.83 15.71 -3.03 50.67 NA Duration Euro Index EUR 2. Nordea 1 - -6.30 2.63 -7.21 -5.32 NA Heracles Long/Short MI Fund AP EUR 3. PIMCO GIS Euro -6.18 14.32 -0.06 51.06 NA Ultra Long Duration Inst EUR Acc 4. CMI (Lux) Euro -5.54 -2.41 -5.61 5.08 8.19 Bond 5. Vanguard 20+ Year -5.28 1.15 -5.97 18.61 NA Euro Treasury Index Euro Shares

Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, is a fund research and analysis organisation, providing independent insight on global collective investment including mutual funds, retirement funds, hedge funds, fund fees and fund expenses to the asset management and media communities.

Lipper data covers 196,000 share classes and more than 108,000 funds in 57 registered-for-sale universes. It provides the free Lipper Leader ratings for mutual funds registered for sale in 27 countries. Additional information is avaIlable at www.lipperweb.com. (Compiled by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Dan Lalor)