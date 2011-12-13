LONDON, Dec 13 Following are tables of the best and worst
performers in November among bond funds listed in the Lipper Global indices.
Performance is shown in the fund's local currency and may reflect declared
dividends.
The tables strip out smaller players, as well as some funds that price less
regularly:
FUND LEADERS
Fund name 1 mth (%) 3 mth 1 yr 3 yr 5yr
1. Baillie Gifford Active 11.81 11.71 NA NA NA
Index-Lnkd Gilt C Gross Acc
2. Insight Investment UK 11.45 13.67 27.63 59.34 66.12
Index Linked Bond S Acc
3. Baillie Gifford Active 11.44 11.09 24.36 48.69 47.99
Idx-Lnk Gilt Pls C Inc
4. Henderson Index Linked 11.00 13.04 26.48 53.36 51.72
Bond A Net Inc
5. Schroder Institutional Inde 10.64 12.55 25.46 52.51 52.24
Linked Bond X Acc
FUND LAGGARDS
Fund name 1 mth (%) 3 mth 1 yr 3 yr 5yr
1. Manulife Global Fund-US -9.86 -10.66 -24.23 79.48 NA
Special Opportunities AA
2. M&G European High -9.45 -6.37 -4.41 47.64 32.48
Yield Bond X Inc
3. Sparinvest-Investment Grade -9.34 -11.79 -12.88 37.86 -8.96
Bonds EUR R
4. Amundi Fds Bond -8.24 -12.65 -10.59 17.52 19.33
Global - AU (C)
5. Sparinvest-High Yield Value -8.07 -11.11 -11.98 81.79 18.74
Bonds EUR R
Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, is a fund research and analysis
organisation, providing independent insight on global collective investment
including mutual funds, retirement funds, hedge funds, fund fees and fund
expenses to the asset management and media communities.
Lipper data covers 196,000 share classes and more than 108,000 funds in 57
registered-for-sale universes. It provides the free Lipper Leader ratings for
mutual funds registered for sale in 27 countries. Additional information is
available at www.lipperweb.com.
(Compiled by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Dan Lalor)