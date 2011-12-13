LONDON, Dec 13 Following are tables of the best and worst performers in November among bond funds listed in the Lipper Global indices. Performance is shown in the fund's local currency and may reflect declared dividends.

The tables strip out smaller players, as well as some funds that price less regularly:

FUND LEADERS Fund name 1 mth (%) 3 mth 1 yr 3 yr 5yr 1. Baillie Gifford Active 11.81 11.71 NA NA NA Index-Lnkd Gilt C Gross Acc 2. Insight Investment UK 11.45 13.67 27.63 59.34 66.12 Index Linked Bond S Acc 3. Baillie Gifford Active 11.44 11.09 24.36 48.69 47.99 Idx-Lnk Gilt Pls C Inc 4. Henderson Index Linked 11.00 13.04 26.48 53.36 51.72 Bond A Net Inc 5. Schroder Institutional Inde 10.64 12.55 25.46 52.51 52.24 Linked Bond X Acc

FUND LAGGARDS Fund name 1 mth (%) 3 mth 1 yr 3 yr 5yr 1. Manulife Global Fund-US -9.86 -10.66 -24.23 79.48 NA Special Opportunities AA 2. M&G European High -9.45 -6.37 -4.41 47.64 32.48 Yield Bond X Inc 3. Sparinvest-Investment Grade -9.34 -11.79 -12.88 37.86 -8.96 Bonds EUR R 4. Amundi Fds Bond -8.24 -12.65 -10.59 17.52 19.33 Global - AU (C) 5. Sparinvest-High Yield Value -8.07 -11.11 -11.98 81.79 18.74 Bonds EUR R

