LONDON, Sept 19 I would like to tell you a
story. It's one about the tempestuous relationship between fund
managers and their investors, a tale of envy, desire and basis
point negotiations. You may have spotted by now that this is not
the plot for this season's latest blockbuster.
My story has recently gained a little extra spice with two
old-fashioned heroes riding into view. One from the West - Omaha
- and the other from the East - well, his father hailed from
Russia - with both willing to make a little less money in order
to help their fellow citizens (r.reuters.com/nyw73s and
r.reuters.com/pyw73s). Warren Buffett and Stuart Rose are
not alone; others in France and Germany are also saddling up.
Yet these horsemen seem to be heading in the opposite
direction from those in the European funds industry. There is
one aspect that I'd like to look at to explore this: the fees
generated by funds in relation to their assets. And in this case
Europe and the US look pretty different.
One of the implicit benefits of investing in a mutual fund
is that investors enjoy lower annual charges as a result of a
fund's success in increasing assets, in other words that costs
fall as more investors join - economies of scale.
The following chart illustrates these economies of scale in
action for funds sold across Europe. But although the
disproportionately high expenses borne by the smallest funds
does mean that average total expense ratios (TERs) fall as
assets rise, crucially, such economies of scale do not continue
through further asset rises among larger funds.
View the chart by clicking here: r.reuters.com/juc83s
ECONOMIES OF SCALE
When comparing the UK to continental Europe there appears,
at first, to be a different approach. But on closer scrutiny one
can see that the apparent lack of economies of scale being
passed on to investors largely reflect the fact that the
smallest funds in the UK tend not to let expenses get out of
control and create disproportionately high TERs.
The more important issue, and one where one begins to
question whether European or UK fund companies are acting in
investors' best interests, is that any economies of scale
achieved for investment management fees are not passed on to
retail investors.
This contrasts sharply with practice in the US. Click the
link to view the chart: r.reuters.com/nuc83s
Taking US large cap funds to illustrate this, the
relationship between fund assets and management fees can be seen
as an 'n'-shape. Management fees (excluding distribution fees,
known as 12b-1 fees) are low when funds are smaller because the
management company waives most of the fee. Then, as the fund
grows, the company waives less so the average fee is higher.
Finally the fund reaches levels where real economies of scale
kick in - and so-called 'breakpoints' are applied - so
management fees drop again.
In contrast to Europe, the rate of decline in average TERs
increases as assets rise. However, it's worth noting that many
European managers would not want individual funds to reach the
sizes commonly seen in the US - even if the companies they work
for might see the appeal.
IT'S A FIX
But the story does not end there.
One area that has barely been scrutinised in public is the
growing practice of fixing TERs. Such moves have been trumpeted
as a triumph for transparency - investors know what the annual
operating costs borne by their funds will be every year.
But the flipside to this is whether the motivation for such
a practice is the interests of investors or the revenues of the
fund company. The positive aspect of fixing the TER is that if
assets fall dramatically, the TER will not rise.
Having said this, as many of the groups who take this
approach are larger it is not unreasonable to assume that the
fixed expenses have been set at levels the companies can afford.
In this situation, the fund company earns management fees
higher than the percentage quoted.
In other words, if the operating expenses incurred (in
sterling terms) are lower than the fixed percentage, then the
remaining money is taken as revenue - not paid back to the
investor.
So if a fund with a fixed TER of 1.65 percent, including a
management fee of 1.5 percent, has assets of 100 million pounds
and bears back-office costs of 100,000 pounds in one year, then
the management fee revenue earned will be 1.55 million pounds
(or 1.55 percent).
The TER stays the same, so the client knows what costs his
fund is bearing, but the fund company takes home a larger slice
of the pie. Hmmm.
One of the key drivers behind this transatlantic divide is
the interpretation of fiduciary responsibility in relation to
fees. Without such an interpretation in Europe, without
regulations for anyone to act in this way, and without a
compelling business case for companies to change this situation
(which the Retail Distribution Review might bring about in the
UK), then however logical it might seem that annual charges
borne by investors should fall as fund assets rise, it is
unlikely that they will do so.
Meanwhile, Warren and Stuart ride off into the sunset, still
paying the same tax.
