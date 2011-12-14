(The author is Head of EMEA Research at Lipper. The views
expressed are his own.)
By Detlef Glow
LONDON Dec 14 Exchange traded funds
(ETFs) have found themselves under ever more scrutiny from
regulators and market participants this year and expectations
are that new rules for the sector are just a matter of time.
It's tempting to think of ETFs as unwilling victims of new
regulation, but to my mind, ETFs have much to gain.
The point is that it isn't just regulators who are seeking
improved transparency on fund holdings and on the use of
derivatives by mutual funds, crucially it is end-investors too.
And once the fog has cleared, they might come to see ETFs --
with daily published portfolios and clearer statements on the
use of derivatives in general -- as a role model for all kinds
of mutual funds.
The discussion surrounding ETFs could leave you with the
feeling that they are unregulated products; that fund promoters
can go wild when creating new products and with the use of
derivatives in the portfolios.
In reality though, ETFs follow the same local and/or
international legislation of any other mutual fund; the EU UCITS
regime for example.
So, why all the fuss around ETFs? In my opinion, there is
nothing uniquely wrong with these products as they are using the
same tools and techniques used by other funds under the UCITS
regime. Some authorities, however, have raised questions as ETFs
grow in popularity among professional investors. A deeper look
into the questions posed shows that the points made by the
critics are not only applicable to ETFs, but to any mutual fund.
CONCERNS
I wonder if the popularity of ETFs, which have sold well in
tough market conditions, has made them a useful conduit to raise
more general concerns about the mutual fund industry as a whole.
To see Lipper data on net sales of equity funds in Europe by
product type, click here: link.reuters.com/baw55s
Of course, some of the concerns mentioned by market
authorities are reasonable points to make, but they apply far
more broadly; derivatives in general and swaps in particular are
nothing new, and alongside stock lending, are widely used within
the asset management industry.
Yes, ETFs have been a sales success, but for all the
fanfare, they still account for less than 10 percent of assets
under management in the global fund industry. In what is a well
diversified range of products, to my mind this does not
constitute a structural risk. To see the Lipper data on European
equities assets under management by product type, click here: link.reuters.com/pyv55s
So perhaps ETFs have become a victim of their own success,
as regulators jump on the most popular fund products in recent
times to highlight concerns about the complexity of some fund
types and about the use of derivatives and stock lending in the
investment industry more widely.
I think there can be no doubt all this attention will lead
to new regulations for the all mutual funds. But contrary to the
expectations of most market observers, I think this new
regulation will change the landscape for "regular" mutual funds
much more than the environment for ETFs. After all, relatively
speaking, ETFs have a useful head-start on transparency.
The sector won't escape unscathed. Some asset classes like
commodities are only investable via the use of swaps under the
UCITS directive and investment here is likely to face a
shake-up. The ETF sector is also likely to find itself subject
to a redefinition of funds into complex and non-complex products
as regulators seek to better safeguard retail investors; the
performance dynamics of products like short or leveraged long
ETFs, after all, are beyond the understanding of the average
private investor.
