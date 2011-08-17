By Detlef Glow, Head of EMEA Research at Lipper. The views
FRANKFURT Aug 17 In the last decade investors
and fund managers faced two major crises in the stock markets,
the popping of the technology bubble in 2001 and financial
crisis starting in 2006.
Portfolio managers suffered average losses of about 50
percent in the wake of both crises, leading investors to
question what their fund managers learned.
A Lipper and Avana Invest study on the maximum drawdown of
actively managed funds found that those fund managers must have
introduced new risk management tools after the bust of the
technology bubble. Still, they failed to meet investor
expectations on managing risk.
The changes led to smaller tracking errors, but the funds
suffered nearly the same losses shown in their respective
markets during the 2006-2010 financial crisis.
The study by Lipper and Avana, a German asset management
boutique firm, found that portfolio managers started a risk
management system that measured relative risk compared to their
benchmarks instead of measuring absolute risk in terms of
losses.
The new management guidelines did not meet the expectations
of private investors and led to the following conclusions:
Relative risk management systems are penalizing fund
managers if their risk compared to the benchmark moved above a
defined level. The study found that a fund manager was not
allowed to hold a high percentage of his portfolio in cash or
decrease the weighting of a specific industry to zero, as this
would increase the risk of the portfolio relative to the
benchmark.
As a result, managers moved their allocations closer to the
benchmarks in market downturns to avoid penalties. Conversely,
if a fund lost 45 percent, while the respective benchmark had
lost 50 percent, for example, the fund manager could be
rewarded for his outperformance, even as he lost money for
investors.
The study -- which covered the 2001-2005 tech bubble and
the 2006-2010 financial crisis for all active managed funds
registered for sale in Germany in the equity peer groups
Asia/Pacific, Europe, North America and global -- showed that
the markets, measured by the movements of the broad market
indices, exhibited similar drawdown losses in the different
regions during both periods.
The maximum drawdown measures the loss in percent for an
investor, who bought a fund at the highest price and sold it
later at the lowest price during the evaluation period.
This result was not surprising, since risky assets tend to
narrow their correlations and therefore move in the same
direction during such periods. Opposite of the markets, the
analyzed funds showed a different behavior over the periods.
Since the general results in different regions showed the
same picture, a look at European stocks offer insight into what
was happening in the other regions.
For this reason all of the mentioned results are based on
the peer group Equity Europe. During the tech bubble, a number
of actively managed funds in the Equity Europe category showed
much smaller losses than the markets did, but because other
funds showed much higher losses than the markets, the average
return of the analyzed funds was below the market average.
The analyzed funds showed much lower variation compared to
the market benchmark during the 2006-2010 financial crisis, as
seen in the graph here: r.reuters.com/zyh33s
These findings lead to the assumption that the asset
managers tightened the risk budgets of the funds and gave the
fund managers stricter guidelines in terms of acceptable risks
they could use to outperform the benchmarks.
As a result of these new paradigms, fund managers started
to track their benchmarks even more closely during
downturns.
RISK AND RETURN
What does this mean for investors? Investors should only
buy funds that suit their needs in terms of risk adjusted
returns and the capability to preserve capital.
The asset management industry needs to regain investors'
confidence by following the demands of the investors for risk
management in absolute instead of relative terms.
This means fund managers should start to hold cash or other
risk free assets during downturns. Otherwise, investors may
start to allocate even more money to pure-beta instruments such
as exchange-traded funds.
Second, fund managers can find superior returns by using
multiple asset classes or alternative strategies like covered
call writing for their allocations.
Finally, in times of crisis and market downturns, fund
managers should become more active instead of passively
tracking their benchmarks.
