LONDON, April 10 Below are tables of the best and worst performers in the first quarter of 2014 among the actively managed commodity funds in the Lipper Global database. The return performance is calculated in the fund's local currency. The tables use the latest available data provided to Lipper and strip out enhanced index funds that use a very simple rules-based system of rebalancing as well as funds that are wholly focused on natural resource equities. Q1 FUND LEADERS FUND NAME Q1 (%) 1 YR (%) 1. AQR Risk-Balanced Commodities Strategy Fund 10.74 -2.65 2. Gustavia Energi & Ravaror 10.44 -11.69 3. Prim Agriculture 10 2.85 4. DFA Commodity Strategy Portfolio 8.58 -0.32 5. TCW Enhanced Commodity Strategy 8.26 0.82 Q1 FUND LAGGARDS FUND NAME Q1 (%) 1 YR (%) 1. SafePort Strategic Metals & Energy Fund -14.08 -21.32 2. Fulcrum Commodity -3.95 -2.58 3. Man AHL Diversified -2.03 -8.44 4. Vescore Fonds - CYD Alpha Commodities -1.84 -1.42 5. Aliquot Commodity -1.59 -20.53 Source: Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, is a fund research and analysis organisation providing independent insight on investment including mutual funds, retirement funds, hedge funds, fund fees and fund expenses. Lipper data covers more than 266,000 share classes and over 126,000 funds in 61 markets. It provides the free Lipper Leader ratings for mutual funds registered for sale in over 40 countries. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Jane Baird)