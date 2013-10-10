LONDON, Oct 10 Below are tables of the best and worst performers in the third quarter of 2013 among the actively-managed commodity funds in the Lipper Global database. The return performance is calculated in the fund's local currency. The tables use the latest available data provided to Lipper and strip out enhanced index funds that use a very simple rules-based system of rebalancing, as well as funds that are wholly focused on natural resource equities. Q3 FUND LEADERS FUND NAME Q3 (%) 1 YR (%) 1. GFP Long Mining Fund 14.87 -15.26 2. Gustavia Energi & Ravaror 9.58 -28.24 3. Barclays Commodities C EUR 8.19 -14.77 4. Quantex Commodity Fund USD 7.09 -25.13 5. EdR Prifund Natural 6.40 -15.09 Resources A USD Q3 FUND LAGGARDS FUND NAME Q3 (%) 1 YR (%) 1. SafePort Strategic Metals -4.45 1.82 & Energy Fund 2. Pioneer Funds Commodity -3.37 -17.71 Alpha A 3. DWS Invest Commodity Plus -2.47 -19.59 4. Nuveen Gresham Long/Short -2.27 -5.40 Commodity Strategy Fund 5. KBC Participation -2.18 N/A Commodities Classic Shares Source: Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, is a fund research and analysis organisation providing independent insight on investment including mutual funds, retirement funds, hedge funds, fund fees and fund expenses. Lipper data covers more than 231,000 share classes and over 122,000 funds in 61 markets. It provides the free Lipper Leader ratings for mutual funds registered for sale in over 30 countries.