LONDON, Jan 15 Below are tables of the best and worst performers in the fourth quarter of 2013 and for last year as a whole, among the actively managed commodity funds in the Lipper Global database. The return performance is calculated in the fund's local currency. The tables use the latest available data provided to Lipper and strip out enhanced index funds that use a very simple rules-based system of rebalancing, as well as funds that are wholly focused on natural resource equities. Q4 FUND LEADERS FUND NAME Q4 (%) 1 YR (%) 1. Credit Suisse Commodity 4.01 3.34 Access Strategy Fund 2. GPF Long Mining Fund 3.49 -12.81 3. L&C Global Commodities 1.57 -9.97 4. OP-Commodity Fund 1.30 -11.48 5. Goldman Sachs Commodity 1.26 -1.57 Strategy Fund Q4 FUND LAGGARDS FUND NAME Q4 (%) 1 YR (%) 1. Aliquot Commodity B -7.07 -23.40 2. Tuma Commodities Fund -5.83 -21.10 3. Gustavia Energi & Ravaror -5.70 -26.21 4. Allianz Dynamic -3.95 -13.90 Commodities 5. EdR Prifund Natural -3.29 -13.56 Resources 2013 FUND LEADERS FUND NAME 1 YR (%) 1. Credit Suisse Commodity Access 3.34 Strategy Fund 2. SafePort Strategic Metals & Energy 0.09 Fund 3. Nuveen Gresham Long/Short Commodity -0.38 Strategy 4. Lupus Alpha Commodity Invest -0.53 5. Vescore CYD Alpha Commodities -0.68 2013 FUND LAGGARDS FUND NAME 1 YR (%) 1. Gustavia Energi & Ravaror -26.21 2. Aliquot Commodity B -23.40 3. Tuma Commodities Fund -21.10 4. Quantex Commodity Fund -20.29 5. JP Morgan Highbridge Dynamic -16.18 Commodities Strategy Fund Source: Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, is a fund research and analysis organisation providing independent insight on investment including mutual funds, retirement funds, hedge funds, fund fees and fund expenses. Lipper data covers more than 231,000 share classes and over 122,000 funds in 61 markets. It provides the free Lipper Leader ratings for mutual funds registered for sale in over 30 countries. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Dale Hudson)