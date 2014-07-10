(Repeats, without changes, to additional subscribers) LONDON, July 10 Below are tables of the best and worst performers in the second quarter of 2014 among the actively managed commodity funds in the Lipper Global database. The return performance is calculated in the fund's local currency. The tables use the latest available data provided to Lipper and strip out enhanced index funds that use a very simple rules-based system of rebalancing as well as funds that are wholly focused on natural resource equities. Q2 FUND LEADERS FUND NAME Q2 (%) 1 YR (%) 1. Man AHL Diversified plc 11.13 8.26 2. EdR Prifund Natural 7.99 16.23 Resources 3. BBGI Commodities 7.26 19.35 4. Gustavia Energi & Ravaror 7.17 24.58 5. BI Physical Commodity Fund 7.13 13.75 Q2 FUND LAGGARDS FUND NAME Q2 (%) 1 YR (%) 1. Aliquot Commodity B -4.67 -12.57 2. Prim Agriculture -4 0.78 3. Quantex Commodity Fund -2.89 9.64 4. Tuma Commodities Fund -1.56 -0.88 5. Dialog Arupiaci -1.08 2.54 Szarmaztatott Source: Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, is a fund research and analysis organisation providing independent insight on investment including mutual funds, retirement funds, hedge funds, fund fees and fund expenses. Lipper data covers more than 266,000 share classes and over 126,000 funds in 61 markets. It provides the free Lipper Leader ratings for mutual funds registered for sale in over 40 countries. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)