* Average actively managed fund down 14.5 pct in 2014
* Systematic managed futures funds performed best
* TABLE-Of the top and bottom performers:
* GRAPHIC-Volatility in 2014: link.reuters.com/vyc83w
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, Jan 18 After one of the worst years in
memory for commodity funds, even the few managers who found a
way to make money last year say they expect a difficult start to
2015.
Collapsing oil and grain prices caused havoc for commodity
funds in 2014, with the average actively managed fund in the
Lipper Global Commodity sector losing 14.35 percent. Big names
abandoned the field altogether, and investors redeemed billions.
A handful of managers were nevertheless able to exploit the
sudden mid-year surge in volatility and the fall in prices. But
even they expect a difficult 2015 with pressure on prices to
fall further.
"It's the worst place to be, but a long/short fund still has
a lot of opportunities," said Christian Gerlach, portfolio
manager at Swiss & Global Asset Management, whose Julius
Baer-branded commodity strategy was one of the few to perform
well, up 6.09 percent in 2014.
Funds like Gerlach's can bet on prices going down as well as
up. "It's a market neutral strategy, so we're always hedging our
positions - that helps in such a bad long-only environment,"
Gerlach said, citing profitable shorts in grains, oil and sugar.
Other top performers in 2014 were systematic managed futures
funds that use sophisticated computer models to crunch data.
Millburn Commodity and Man AHL Diversified
both delivered returns of over 30 percent in a year
that saw the worst performers lose more than 30 percent.
"Our strategy made money by shorting energy and grains,
probably similar to other CTAs (Commodity Trading Advisers), but
we were also profitable in the first half when crude and other
markets moved sideways," said Barry Goodman, executive director
of trading at Millburn Ridgefield Corporation.
Millburn's models analyse up to 20 factors in each of the
markets they trade, to generate signals that determine whether
to go long or short and how big a position to take.
Going into 2015, Millburn's positions are relatively light,
using less than 30 percent or so on average of the potential
risk that could be deployed.
"Our models have become a bit more risk averse," Goodman
said. "With only a few exceptions, like natural gas, signal
strengths are relatively modest - there are few major short or
long signals."
Gerlach echoed this, saying he had a low net exposure as he
was short energy, long agriculture and flattish on metals: "We
always start small and if we are profitable we leverage up. But
we haven't yet found a real value market."
Gerlach believes drawdown management - limiting the
potential risk of bad bets - will be even more important than in
2014: "We will look for things to bottom out - it won't be the
time for really massive short positions," he cautioned.
However, with volatility creating more divergence in
performance among different classes of commodities, he believes
it is worthwhile approaching the market again.
VOLATILITY JUMPS
The sudden jump in volatility in the summer, after a
prolonged period of stable prices, caught out some managers.
"Because the volatility was so low, a lot of people
leveraged up to improve returns. That explains some of the huge
drawdowns," Gerlach said.
The 14.35 percent average loss in 2014 was worse than the
previous year's average drawdown of 9.98 percent and reflects
the fact that many commodities sold off hard in the second half.
The S&P GSCI, a popular commodity index, ended the year down
over 33 percent, clobbered by a fall of 50 percent in Brent
crude prices since June and losses of 44 percent for the
year for the energy sector as a whole. Grains, silver and copper
also sold off hard.
Barclays said 2014 was one of the "most difficult years
ever" for broad-based commodity investments, with an expected
decline of some $50 billion in commodity assets under management
for the full year.
The double whammy of price falls and redemptions led to the
closure of several big name commodity strategies including those
of Hermes, Brevan Howard, Hall
Commodities and Schroders Opus, a fund of hedge funds.
The question is whether those investors who crashed and
burned will ever return. In the long-only space, investors have
traditionally used commodities as an inflation hedge, so with
deflation on the cards, gathering assets looks like an uphill
struggle.
"Inflation hasn't come back and that goes hand-in-hand with
the asset class not coming back. Investors are hesitant and you
see that with the withdrawals," said Gerlach.
Barclays estimated outflows from commodity indices at about
$18 billion in January-November, far greater than the previous
all-time high of $7.4 billion withdrawn over 2013 as a whole.
But Goodman said some investors were starting to look at
multi-strategy commodity funds as a diversifier to reduce
volatility and improve portfolio efficiency.
"It will come down to whether a manager can make money in
different market environments and deliver non-correlated
returns," he said. "But that requires a more complex
decision-making process."
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Peter Graff)