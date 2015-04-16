* TABLE of the top and bottom performers in Q1:

* Further weakness expected in energy market in Q2

* Average actively managed fund down 4.84 pct in Q1

By Claire Milhench

LONDON, April 16 Commodity fund managers who outperformed their peers in the first quarter by shorting oil or underweighting the energy sector are expecting further weakness in energy in the second quarter but are waiting to see if oil prices bottom out.

Oil price volatility kept managers on their toes in the first quarter, with Brent crude falling and rising repeatedly before ending the quarter down almost 4 percent.

"For oil, the market is predominantly bullish and looking for an excuse to move higher, but the fundamentals are still weak," said Thomas Timmermann, head of asset management IB at Commerzbank, whose Rohstoff Strategie Fonds came 10th in the Lipper Global Commodity rankings, up more than 3 percent.

Commodities as a whole performed poorly again in the first quarter, with the average actively managed fund in the Lipper Global Commodity sector down 4.84 percent.

At the top of the rankings, no single strategy or fund style dominated, with systematic managed futures strategies, long/short, long-only and hybrid funds all doing well.

"It's a surprise," said Timmermann. "Ours is a long-only fundamentally-managed fund so it's always difficult to compete in a volatile market environment like now, with no clear trend."

He attributed the fund's outperformance mainly to an underweight position in energy and an overweight in precious metals, as gold performed well in euro terms.

The fund is currently about 70 percent invested, and Timmermann said the team would use the 30 percent in cash to do some bargain hunting if prices came under more pressure. "We are waiting to see if oil prices bottom out in the second quarter, but I think it's still too early to call the bottom," he said.

Investor sentiment towards commodities improved in the first quarter, with Barclays Capital reporting total net inflows of $6.6 billion across the sector, the strongest for commodity investments since 2012. But in March about $1.8 billion of investments were liquidated.

Barclays Capital suggested the earlier pick up in inflows was "related to one-off factors, such as bargain hunting in oil, rather than any sea change in investor views toward commodities as a long-term asset class".

Retail investors certainly piled into oil in early 2015, trying to position for an oil price rebound, but with little sign of any slowdown in production the rally was short-lived. Navigating these switchbacks presented a challenge for managers.

PUSH-AND-PULL

"The quarter saw a significant push-and-pull between economic uncertainty and various fundamental supply-and-demand factors, which led to some meaningful volatility," said Barry Goodman, executive director of trading at Millburn Ridgefield Corporation, a U.S.-based quantitative investment manager.

Millburn Commodity, with a systematic strategy, came fifth in the Lipper table, returning almost 5 percent. Goodman said that while holding a simple short position in oil through the quarter might have been profitable, the team reduced or raised its exposure to take advantage of intra-quarter moves.

"In the energy sector, we experienced several changes between net short and net long over the quarter," he said. In terms of profitability, the energy sector delivered the biggest gains overall, with heating oil and gas oil the largest positive contributors. Metals, livestock and softs were also profitable.

Millburn's models are signalling continued downward pressure on prices in most energy markets, suggesting there are still opportunities on the short side. "We are very short energies in general, including close to our maximum short positions in crude, gas oil and heating oil," Goodman said.

Similarly, Peter Konigbauer, co-manager of the quantitative, model-driven Pioneer Funds Commodity Alpha, which came seventh in the Lipper table, said his fund had been strongly underweight energy for more than half a year.

"That was profitable in January but we were hit in February due to a recovery in the oil market. Then we got it back in March. At one time we had almost no exposure to energy, and in absolute terms we were net short," he said.

The fund is still underweight energy versus its benchmark index, but it is no longer net short. "The model is saying we should build our position in gasoline because of the upcoming U.S. summer driving season," said Konigbauer. "So we have a bit of an overweight in gasoline against the index."

In terms of overall commodity performance, Konigbauer said he was more optimistic for the second half of the year: "Then we might see the oil market come back to $60-$70 a barrel as the reduction in production should be clearer than it is right now."

He added that the global economy should also be a bit stronger by then, increasing the demand for commodities. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Andrew Heavens)