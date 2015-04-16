* TABLE of the top and bottom performers in Q1:
* Further weakness expected in energy market in Q2
* Average actively managed fund down 4.84 pct in Q1
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, April 16 Commodity fund managers who
outperformed their peers in the first quarter by shorting oil or
underweighting the energy sector are expecting further weakness
in energy in the second quarter but are waiting to see if oil
prices bottom out.
Oil price volatility kept managers on their toes in the
first quarter, with Brent crude falling and rising
repeatedly before ending the quarter down almost 4 percent.
"For oil, the market is predominantly bullish and looking
for an excuse to move higher, but the fundamentals are still
weak," said Thomas Timmermann, head of asset management IB at
Commerzbank, whose Rohstoff Strategie Fonds came
10th in the Lipper Global Commodity rankings, up more than 3
percent.
Commodities as a whole performed poorly again in the first
quarter, with the average actively managed fund in the Lipper
Global Commodity sector down 4.84 percent.
At the top of the rankings, no single strategy or fund style
dominated, with systematic managed futures strategies,
long/short, long-only and hybrid funds all doing well.
"It's a surprise," said Timmermann. "Ours is a long-only
fundamentally-managed fund so it's always difficult to compete
in a volatile market environment like now, with no clear trend."
He attributed the fund's outperformance mainly to an
underweight position in energy and an overweight in precious
metals, as gold performed well in euro terms.
The fund is currently about 70 percent invested, and
Timmermann said the team would use the 30 percent in cash to do
some bargain hunting if prices came under more pressure. "We are
waiting to see if oil prices bottom out in the second quarter,
but I think it's still too early to call the bottom," he said.
Investor sentiment towards commodities improved in the first
quarter, with Barclays Capital reporting total net inflows of
$6.6 billion across the sector, the strongest for commodity
investments since 2012. But in March about $1.8 billion of
investments were liquidated.
Barclays Capital suggested the earlier pick up in inflows
was "related to one-off factors, such as bargain hunting in oil,
rather than any sea change in investor views toward commodities
as a long-term asset class".
Retail investors certainly piled into oil in early 2015,
trying to position for an oil price rebound, but with little
sign of any slowdown in production the rally was short-lived.
Navigating these switchbacks presented a challenge for managers.
PUSH-AND-PULL
"The quarter saw a significant push-and-pull between
economic uncertainty and various fundamental supply-and-demand
factors, which led to some meaningful volatility," said Barry
Goodman, executive director of trading at Millburn Ridgefield
Corporation, a U.S.-based quantitative investment manager.
Millburn Commodity, with a systematic strategy,
came fifth in the Lipper table, returning almost 5 percent.
Goodman said that while holding a simple short position in oil
through the quarter might have been profitable, the team reduced
or raised its exposure to take advantage of intra-quarter moves.
"In the energy sector, we experienced several changes
between net short and net long over the quarter," he said. In
terms of profitability, the energy sector delivered the biggest
gains overall, with heating oil and gas oil the largest positive
contributors. Metals, livestock and softs were also profitable.
Millburn's models are signalling continued downward pressure
on prices in most energy markets, suggesting there are still
opportunities on the short side. "We are very short energies in
general, including close to our maximum short positions in
crude, gas oil and heating oil," Goodman said.
Similarly, Peter Konigbauer, co-manager of the quantitative,
model-driven Pioneer Funds Commodity Alpha, which came seventh
in the Lipper table, said his fund had been strongly underweight
energy for more than half a year.
"That was profitable in January but we were hit in February
due to a recovery in the oil market. Then we got it back in
March. At one time we had almost no exposure to energy, and in
absolute terms we were net short," he said.
The fund is still underweight energy versus its benchmark
index, but it is no longer net short. "The model is saying we
should build our position in gasoline because of the upcoming
U.S. summer driving season," said Konigbauer. "So we have a bit
of an overweight in gasoline against the index."
In terms of overall commodity performance, Konigbauer said
he was more optimistic for the second half of the year: "Then we
might see the oil market come back to $60-$70 a barrel as the
reduction in production should be clearer than it is right now."
He added that the global economy should also be a bit
stronger by then, increasing the demand for commodities.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Andrew Heavens)