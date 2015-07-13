LONDON, July 13 Below are the tables for the best and worst actively managed commodity strategies in the second quarter of 2015, based on the funds in the Lipper Global database. The return performance is calculated in the fund's local currency. The tables use the latest available data provided to Lipper and strip out enhanced index funds that use a very simple rules-based system of rebalancing, as well as funds that are wholly focused on natural resource equities. Q2 FUND LEADERS FUND NAME Q2 (%) 1 YEAR 1. UBS (Lux) KSS Commodity Strategy 4.34 -25.06 2. Merricks Capital Soft 3.77 6.94 Commodities Fund 3. Goldman Sachs Commodity Strategy 3.57 -35.21 Fund A 4. Columbia Commodity Strategy Fund 3.5 -25.43 5. Schroder AS Commodity A Acc 3.47 -34.10 Q2 FUND LAGGARDS FUND NAME Q2 (%) 1 YEAR 1. BI Physical Commodity Fund USD -7.12 -26.02 2. Nuveen Gresham Long/Short -7.11 17.02 Commodity Strategy A EUR 3. Commerzbank Rohstoff Strategie -5.33 -13.26 Fonds R EUR 4. Pioneer Funds Commodity Alpha E -5.16 -12.54 5. Tuma Commodities Fund -4.96 -35.61 SOURCE: Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, is a fund research and analysis organisation providing independent insight on investment including mutual funds, retirement funds, hedge funds, fund fees and fund expenses. (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by David Evans)