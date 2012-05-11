* Investor flows into energy funds arrested by downturn
* Performance hit by oil price gyrations
* US natural gas weakness also a factor
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, May 11 Falling oil prices and a
worsening economic growth outlook are hitting energy equity fund
returns this year, despite a pick-up in investor flows in early
2012.
Investor sentiment turned against growth-oriented investment
areas such as energy in mid-March as economic data began to
sour. A sell-off in the oil price in May also hit energy stocks
and compounded their underperformance against the broader
market.
The average energy equity fund registered in Europe
flatlined in the first four months of 2012, returning just 0.01
percent in sterling versus a 0.13 percent return by the average
natural resources fund, according to Lipper, a Thomson Reuters
company that provides fund data and analysis.
U.S.-registered energy equity funds also underperformed
their near peers in the 12 months to end-April. The average
energy fund lagged natural resource equity funds and utility
funds, even though crude oil prices rose in 2011.
"The energy-related funds have really taken a beating,
generally underperforming the average fund in their
classifications," said Tom Roseen, head of research services at
Lipper in the United States.
As well as the double-whammy of a poor growth outlook and
falling oil prices, the energy sector has been hit by a range of
company-specific issues in 2012.
These include a gas leak at Total's Elgin platform
in the North Sea, Argentina's expropriation of
Repsol's YPF assets and a financial
scandal at Chesapeake Energy.
As a result, the poor performance from many of the large-cap
stocks has offset stronger performance from the mid-sized and
small-cap stocks.
Investors who were beginning to return to energy equity
funds after eight months of redemptions in 2011 started to pull
back in March.
U.S.-registered energy equity funds and exchange-traded
products attracted some $230 million of estimated net inflows in
the first four months of this year, according to Lipper,
compared with net outflows of $2.2 billion in 2011.
But the bulk of the 2012 inflows came in the first two
months of the year following a change in investor sentiment due
to more positive economic data from the United States and China
at the turn of the year.
This raised hopes for a global economic recovery and
encouraged investors to take on more risk, raising their
exposure to the more cyclical commodities and growth-sensitive
equity sectors such as energy.
But investors made net redemptions of some $680 million from
energy funds in March and April as the economic recovery started
to stutter.
BADLY BURNED
Although Brent crude oil futures ended 2011 up 13.3
percent and U.S. crude up 8.2 percent, investors were
deterred by the volatility and the fact that the outlook for
demand remained subdued.
Futures traders pushed oil prices up on worries about supply
shortages and fears that Middle East tensions would spread to
leading oil exporter Saudi Arabia, but a poor economic backdrop
meant mainstream equity investors shunned riskier assets.
"People have been avoiding equities. Money has been going
into fixed income funds," said Roseen. "They got burned so badly
in 2008 that they avoiding equities. So even though we are
seeing profitability in some of these energy stocks, people just
aren't buying."
Roseen also pointed to the weakness in U.S. natural gas
prices, driven by plentiful shale gas production and a mild
winter in the United States, which has weighed on heating oil
prices and proved a drag on U.S. gas producer shares.
He also highlighted the oversupply of solar panel
photovoltaic modules, which hit the renewable energy sector.
"Solar was the pariah - some of these ETPs were down 73
percent," Roseen said. "There are too many producers pushing out
these modules. China has been flooding the market with this
technology."
But Roseen said that better-than-expected oil company
earnings on the back of last year's high oil prices had
delivered stronger performance for a few energy funds in the
year to date.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by Jane Baird)