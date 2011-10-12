(Repeats to fix fault in text formatting)

LONDON, Oct 12 Following are tables of the best and worst performers in September among equity funds listed in the Lipper Global indexes. (For a story related to the monthly trends:

Performance is shown in the fund's local currency and may reflect declared dividends. The tables use the latest available data and strip out smaller players, as well as some funds that price less regularly:

FUND LEADERS Fund name 1 mth (%) 3 mth 1 yr 3 yr 5yr 1. Magna Turkey A 12.07 -13.33 -24.96 35.14 17.87 EUR 2. HSBC GIF Turkey 11.87 -10.15 -28.34 38.47 NA Equity AC EUR 3. BNP Paribas L1 10.82 -11.75 -28.73 17.20 16.74 Equity Turkey C C 4. Tuerkisfund Equities A 10.12 -11.36 -28.73 36.22 25.99 5. Ashmore Emerging Economy 9.11 -3.73 0.00 16.33 -3.01

FUND LAGGARDS Fund name 1 mth (%) 3 mth 1 yr 3 yr 5yr 1. Henderson HF China -33.04 -41.94 -37.25 37.77 NA A2 USD 2. Atlantis New China -24.58 -37.86 -34.01 NA NA Fortune 3. Craton Capital Global -24.02 -29.45 -22.29 NA NA Resources Fund A 4. BGF World Mining -23.75 -29.31 -19.25 6.75 21.56 Fund A2 USD 5. Manulife Global Fund-Russia -23.57 -33.08 -19.49 1.69 NA Equity AA

Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, is a fund research and analysis organisation, providing independent insight on global collective investment including mutual funds, retirement funds, hedge funds, fund fees and fund expenses to the asset management and media communities.

Lipper data covers 196,000 share classes and more than 108,000 funds in 57 registered-for-sale universes. It provides the free Lipper Leader ratings for mutual funds registered for sale in 27 countries. Additional information is available at www.lipperweb.com. (Compiled by Tommy Wilkes)