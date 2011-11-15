(Repeats to fix tabular formatting)

LONDON, Nov 15 Following are tables of the best and worst performers in October among equity funds listed in the Lipper Global indices. Performance is shown in the fund's local currency and may reflect declared dividends.

The tables strip out smaller players, as well as some funds that price less regularly:

FUND LEADERS Fund name 1 mth (%) 3 mth 1 yr 3 yr 5yr 1. Henderson HF China 32.42 -23.59 -22.63 145.80 NA A2 USD 2. Legg Mason WA 25.24 -8.55 -10.21 NA NA Brazil Equity A Dis A USD 3. Guinness Global Energy 24.73 -11.82 7.95 61.93 33.28 A Inst USD 4. Wellington US Mid 24.49 -4.42 10.96 72.94 15.17 Cap Growth Equity A 5. Long Term Invest 23.32 -17.01 -13.51 26.12 -17.30 Fd (SIA)-Natural Resources EUR

FUND LAGGARDS Fund name 1 mth (%) 3 mth 1 yr 3 yr 5yr 1. Manek Growth -12.54 -14.27 -31.21 -13.97 -20.68 2. M&G Japan Smaller -7.76 -5.42 9.69 68.44 2.63 Companies A Inc 3. CF Morant Wright -7.46 -3.01 11.12 51.58 NA Nippon Yield A Inc 4. Invesco Perpetual Japanese -7.41 -8.51 6.23 28.35 -17.73 Smaller Companies Acc 5. Aberdeen Global - -6.87 -3.89 7.14 52.73 9.82 Japanese Smaller Comps D2 Acc

