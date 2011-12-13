LONDON, Dec 13 Following are tables of the best and worst performers in November among equity funds listed in the Lipper Global indices. Performance is shown in the fund's local currency and may reflect declared dividends.

The tables strip out smaller players, as well as some funds that price less regularly:

FUND LEADERS Fund name 1 mth (%) 3 mth 1 yr 3 yr 5yr 1. CF Octopus Absolute 11.61 12.34 11.53 34.64 NA UK Equity A Acc 2. BNP Paribas L1 7.72 12.02 8.54 31.91 -0.23 Equity World Biotechnology C C 3. BNP Paribas L1 4.79 9.02 5.85 32.62 18.24 Equity World Consumer Goods C C 4. JPM US Smaller 4.08 6.62 7.32 96.14 -17.57 Companies A Dist USD 5. JPM US Equity 4.06 7.15 10.57 NA NA Income A Acc

FUND LAGGARDS Fund name 1 mth (%) 3 mth 1 yr 3 yr 5yr 1. HSBC GIF Indian -17.14 -18.54 -36.85 78.65 -14.74 Equity AD USD 2. Pictet-Indian Equities-P US -16.69 -18.34 -33.55 51.30 -14.41 3. Standard Life SICAV -16.47 -17.93 -40.11 45.10 NA Indian Equities A 4. Invesco Continental Europea -16.16 -17.79 -14.20 108.97 -19.71 Small Cap Eq USD A 5. BNY Mellon Vietnam -15.86 -19.57 -42.75 62.56 NA India & China A USD

