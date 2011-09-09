LONDON, Sept 9 Following are tables of the best and worst performers in August among equity funds listed in the Lipper Global indices. (For a story related to the monthly trends: )

Performance is shown in the fund's local currency and may reflect declared dividends. The tables strip out smaller players, as well as some funds that price less regularly:

FUND LEADERS Fund name 1 mth (%) 3 mth 1 yr 3 yr 5yr 1. RBS Market Access 9.90 8.13 8.09 76.76 NA NYSE Arca Gold BUGS Index Fd 2. Investec GSF Global 7.60 7.27 24.28 63.47 93.18 Gold A Acc Gross 3. BGF World Gold 7.42 8.26 25.29 70.21 91.34 Fund A2 USD 4. Saxo Invest CPH 6.87 NA NA NA NA Capital Global Equities - R 5. Amundi Fds Equity 6.46 5.87 16.26 70.53 61.83 Global Gold Mines - AU (C)

FUND LAGGARDS Fund name 1 mth (%) 3 mth 1 yr 3 yr 5yr 1. RBC Global Continental -22.40 -24.54 -13.35 -26.47 -32.12 Europe Acc 2. GLG UK Select -22.23 -28.44 -21.83 -18.42 NA Equity M 3. Jyske Invest German -19.66 -21.93 -1.32 -10.11 -2.13 Equities 4. Standard Life Inv -19.55 -25.49 -9.67 NA NA UK Equity Recovery Ret Acc 5. Magna Turkey A -18.58 -23.70 -27.94 -0.06 3.10 EUR

Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, is a fund research and analysis organisation, providing independent insight on global collective investment including mutual funds, retirement funds, hedge funds, fund fees and fund expenses to the asset management and media communities.

Lipper data covers 196,000 share classes and more than 108,000 funds in 57 registered-for-sale universes. It provides free Lipper Leader ratings for mutual funds registered for sale in 27 countries. Additional information is available at www.lipperweb.com. (Compiled by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Dan Lalor)