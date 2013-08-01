(You can see a full interactive graphic of changing euro zone
By Joel Dimmock
LONDON Aug 1 Equity fund managers investing in
the euro zone spurned Italy during a year marked by political
upheaval, while rewarding Finland and Ireland with sharp
increases in average weightings, according to data from Lipper.
Investors worldwide have taken heart that the euro zone is
starting to offer stability and value after years of fragility
and decline.
But the more discrete plays within the region can get lost
in the grand, sweeping movements of institutional money.
Dedicated euro zone funds offer an opportunity to better track
expert sentiment on a country-by-country basis.
Lipper allocations data shows the average weighting for
Italy equities has fallen by more than 13 percent since the
start of the year, to 6.7 percent of fund portfolios.
Rome's awkward coalition government has been racked by
disagreements and scandal since it was patched together from
traditional rivals to end a two-month deadlock after elections
in February.
Italy equities have barely eked out a gain over the
last 12 months, while other European markets have bounded ahead.
The data, published on Thursday, is drawn from more than 160
funds in Lipper's Euro Zone Equity category for which the fund
research firm has second quarter allocations data. They account
for about 10 billion euros in combined assets, around a quarter
of the total for the sector.
Among the euro zone equity funds studied, Finland saw the
sharpest increase in pure percentage terms. The average
weighting to Finland rose by 28 percent over the 12 months to
end June, reaching 2.7 percent of portfolios by the close of the
second quarter. The average allocation to Ireland rose by 20
percent.
BONDS
The data also confirmed the resurgence in popularity of
peripheral debt, with average weightings to Spain among funds in
Lipper's Euro Zone Bond category up by more than 50 percent over
the year. Ireland showed the sharpest gain, of 62 percent.
Germany, where debt investors took shelter while the euro
zone crisis reached it height, saw its fourth straight quarter
of declines in average allocations among the funds in the
sample. The average weighting now stands at 19.9 percent against
22 percent at the end of June 2012.
The euro zone bond fund data is drawn from just over 100
funds for which Lipper has Q2 allocations data. They account for
165 billion euros, or about half of the total.
