This story accompanies publication of our interactive graphic using data from Lipper showing global fund flows and performance by sector.

By Joel Dimmock

LONDON, Sept 18 Money flowing into pan-European equity funds hit a post-crisis monthly record in August, according to the latest estimates from fund research firm Lipper, as evidence builds of a sustained recovery in the region.

Net inflows to the 5,811 mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in Lipper's five Europe-wide equity sectors reached 5.4 billion euros in August, the third straight month of net inflows and the biggest monthly inflow in at least five years.

The record flows into those pan-European equity funds came as sentiment around Europe seems to stand on ever sturdier ground. Germany's closely-watched ZEW index of the mood among analysts and investors posted its strongest reading since April 2010 on Tuesday.

There's backing from market players too, with Societe Generale's asset allocation team turning "maximum overweight" on the euro zone, anticipating a revaluation of what it said were still "cheap assets".

However, while flows into European equity funds were spiking, money was heading the other way at single country funds. Those dedicated to Germany, France and the UK, among others, saw overall net outflows during August, according to Lipper's estimates.

Flows can be an inexact method for gauging investor behaviour - there can be many reasons for capital to be shifted around - but a broad pattern like this implies that investors are seeing Europe more and more as a structural bet on regional growth rather than a discrete play on select economies.

Other standout numbers from the flows data include Japan equity funds pulling in yet another strong month of net inflows. Those funds now stand head and shoulders above every other equity fund category over 12 months, with more than $43 billion of net inflows, driven by the 'Abenomics' stimulus put in place by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The next best sector for net inflows over the year is global emerging markets, way off at $27.4 billion and slipping back after a sharp drop off in sentiment linked to the expected end of U.S. Federal Reserve's own stimulus programme.

Global emerging markets mutual funds and ETFs have seen net outflows of more than $12 billion over the last three months, the Lipper estimates show. (Graphic by Vincent Flasseur; Editing by Toby Chopra)