By Joel Dimmock
LONDON, Sept 18 Money flowing into pan-European
equity funds hit a post-crisis monthly record in August,
according to the latest estimates from fund research firm
Lipper, as evidence builds of a sustained recovery in the
region.
Net inflows to the 5,811 mutual funds and exchange-traded
funds (ETFs) in Lipper's five Europe-wide equity sectors reached
5.4 billion euros in August, the third straight month of net
inflows and the biggest monthly inflow in at least five years.
The record flows into those pan-European equity funds came
as sentiment around Europe seems to stand on ever sturdier
ground. Germany's closely-watched ZEW index of the mood among
analysts and investors posted its strongest reading since April
2010 on Tuesday.
There's backing from market players too, with Societe
Generale's asset allocation team turning "maximum overweight" on
the euro zone, anticipating a revaluation of what it said were
still "cheap assets".
However, while flows into European equity funds were
spiking, money was heading the other way at single country
funds. Those dedicated to Germany, France and the UK, among
others, saw overall net outflows during August, according to
Lipper's estimates.
Flows can be an inexact method for gauging investor
behaviour - there can be many reasons for capital to be shifted
around - but a broad pattern like this implies that investors
are seeing Europe more and more as a structural bet on regional
growth rather than a discrete play on select economies.
Other standout numbers from the flows data include Japan
equity funds pulling in yet another strong month of net inflows.
Those funds now stand head and shoulders above every other
equity fund category over 12 months, with more than $43 billion
of net inflows, driven by the 'Abenomics' stimulus put in place
by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
The next best sector for net inflows over the year is global
emerging markets, way off at $27.4 billion and slipping back
after a sharp drop off in sentiment linked to the expected end
of U.S. Federal Reserve's own stimulus programme.
Global emerging markets mutual funds and ETFs have seen net
outflows of more than $12 billion over the last three months,
the Lipper estimates show.
