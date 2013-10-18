(This story accompanies publication of our interactive graphic
By Joel Dimmock
LONDON Oct 18 Europe equity funds posted a
fifth straight month of net inflows in September, according to
data from Lipper, contrasting sharply with a sustained exit from
German equity funds as investors broaden out their bets on the
continent's recovery.
Funds in Lipper's Europe Equity sector topped the table for
global net inflows last month and saw their three-year
cumulative flows hit positive territory for the first time. The
Germany Equity sector languished at the bottom of the rankings,
according to the estimates from fund research firm Lipper.
German equity funds have been leaking money fairly steadily.
Since the end of the first half of 2012, they have experienced
net outflows in 12 months out of 15. Europe equity funds,
meanwhile, are on a bit of a roll.
They have pulled in more than 16 billion euros in the last
five months in the culmination of a turnaround which had its
roots in renewed central bank stimulus commitments towards the
end of the summer 2012. More recently, that tentative return of
confidence for a pan-European investment case has been more
robust.
It represents a stark reversal of fortune from their low
point of the last three years - between June 2011 and June 2012
- when an exit from economic crisis-mode was in the balance and
Europe equity funds experienced 11 months of net outflows.
milestone for Japan equity funds.
They have now breached $50 billion of net inflows over 12
months, close to double that achieved by the next best sector,
as the market basks in the sustained afterglow of Abenomics.
There is also evidence of a move toward more adventurous
debt plays in developed markets, with U.S., European and UK high
yield funds making it into the list of top sectors by inflows in
September.
Lipper estimates net flows by extrapolating a result from
published assets under management and performance data. The
global flows and performance numbers are drawn from more than
100,000 bond and equity mutual funds and exchange traded funds
worldwide.
(Graphic by Vincent Flasseur; editing by Stephen Nisbet)