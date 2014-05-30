NEW YORK, May 30 (IFR) - For the week ending 5/28, Lipper reported an inflow of USD689.664m into corporate investment grade funds (YTD total of USD39.021bn) and an inflow of USD600.043m into high yield funds (YTD total of USD5.527bn).

For the week ending 5/28, Lipper reported an outflow of USD475.171m from loan participation funds (YTD total of USD4.729bn). (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez)