BRIEF-Fitch says Iceland's removal of capital controls on residents reflects improved external resilience, strong buffers
NEW YORK, May 30 (IFR) - For the week ending 5/28, Lipper reported an inflow of USD689.664m into corporate investment grade funds (YTD total of USD39.021bn) and an inflow of USD600.043m into high yield funds (YTD total of USD5.527bn).
For the week ending 5/28, Lipper reported an outflow of USD475.171m from loan participation funds (YTD total of USD4.729bn). (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez)
NEW YORK, March 20 Puerto Rico's governor proposed measures on Monday to reduce anticipated budget cuts at the University of Puerto Rico to $241 million by fiscal year 2021, from $450 million requested by the struggling U.S. territory's fiscal oversight board.