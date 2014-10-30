NEW YORK, Oct 30 (IFR) - For the week ended 10/29, Lipper reported an inflow of USD2.775bn into corporate investment-grade funds (YTD total of USD70.962bn inflow) and an inflow of USD1.567bn into high-yield funds (YTD total of USD2.237bn outflow).

Over the same period, Lipper reported an outflow of USD428.3m from loan participation funds (YTD total of USD10.108bn outflow). (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez)