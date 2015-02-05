NEW YORK, Feb 5 (IFR) - The week ended February 4 saw the second-largest weekly inflow into investment-grade corporate bond funds since Lipper began tracking such data in 1992, the company said on Thursday.

High-grade funds saw an inflow of US$4.376bn, Lipper said, taking the year-to-date inflow to US$12.843bn.

The largest weekly inflow of US$6.893bn was tallied in October 2014.

High-yield corporate bond funds saw an inflow of US$2.670bn for the week ended Wednesday, for a year-to-date US$5.151bn total inflow.

Loan participation funds meanwhile saw a 30th straight week of outflows, as a net US$511.3m fled the asset class. The year-to-date total loan fund outflow is US$2.661bn.

(Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Marc Carnegie and Mike Gambale)