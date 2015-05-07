NEW YORK, May 7 (IFR) - For the week ended May 6, Lipper US Fund Flows reported an outflow of US$531.1m from corporate investment grade funds (YTD net inflow of US$27.153bn) and an outflow of US$2.745bn from high yield funds (YTD net inflow of US$7.709bn).

Over the same period, Lipper reported an outflow of US$53.9m from loan participation funds (YTD net outflow of US$3.410bn). (Reporting By Anthony Rodriguez; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)