NEW YORK, June 4 (IFR) - For the week ended June 3, Lipper US Fund Flows reported an inflow of US$231.6m into corporate investment-grade funds (YTD net inflow of US$29.148bn) and an inflow of US$600.8m into high-yield funds (YTD net inflow of US$9.016bn).

Over the same period there was an outflow of US$93.9m from loan participation funds (YTD net outflow of US$3.061bn). (Reporting By Anthony Rodriguez)