NEW YORK, June 18 (IFR) - For the week ended June 17, Lipper US Fund Flows reported an outflow of US$161.2m from corporate investment grade funds (YTD net inflow of US$28.877bn) and an outflow of US$2.889bn from high yield funds (YTD net inflow of US$3.568bn).

Over the same period, Lipper reported an outflow of US$310.8m from loan participation funds (YTD net outflow of US$3.595bn). (Reporting By Anthony Rodriguez)