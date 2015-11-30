NEW YORK, Nov 30 (IFR) - For the week ended November 25, Lipper US Fund Flows reported an outflow of US$1.459bn from corporate investment grade funds (YTD net inflow of US$13.928bn) and an outflow of US$501.147m from high yield funds (YTD net inflow of US$984.201m).

Over the same period, Lipper reported an outflow of US$741.706m from loan participation funds (YTD net outflow of US$11.361bn). (Reporting By Michael Gambale)