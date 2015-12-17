BRIEF-Noble Iron announces additional financing
* Announced a $3 million loan facility, of which $2 million has been committed, to fund working capital and growth initiatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Dec 17 (IFR) - For the week ended Dec 16, Lipper US Fund Flows reported an outflow of US$5.12bn from corporate investment grade funds (YTD net inflow of US$6.712bn) and an outflow of US$3.811bn from high yield funds (YTD net outflow of US$5.892bn).
Over the same period, Lipper reported an outflow of US$2.039bn from loan participation funds (YTD net outflow of US$14.369bn). (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Davide Scigliuzzo and Marc Carnegie)
* Toshiba board approved filing at board meeting - Nikkei Westinghouse nuclear projects dogged by delays, cost overruns (Recasts with Japan government comment)