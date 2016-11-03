BRIEF-Republic Bancorp Inc reports
* Republic Bancorp, Inc finishes 2016 with strong fourth quarter and annual net income growth
NEW YORK, Nov 3 (IFR) - For the week ended November 2, Lipper US Fund Flows reported the following:
- INVESTMENT-GRADE FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$2.495bn
- IG YTD NET INFLOW: US$40.296bn
- HIGH YIELD FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$4.116bn
- HY YTD NET INFLOW: US$6.779bn
- LOAN-PARTICIPATION FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$146.468m
- LPF YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$1.527bn
- EM DEBT FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$345.781m
- EM YTD NET INFLOW: US$7.379bn
- EM HARD CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$330.067m
- EM HC YTD NET INFLOW: US$7.062bn
- EM LOCAL CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$15.714m
- EM LC YTD NET INFLOW: US$317.026m
- EQUITY FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$3.351bn
- EQ YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$162.432bn
- MONEY MARKET FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$22.241bn
- MM YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$128.655bn (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
* Republic Bancorp, Inc finishes 2016 with strong fourth quarter and annual net income growth
* Oppenheimer Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings and announces quarterly dividend
* TCF reports quarterly net income of $50.1 million, or 27 cents per share and annual net income of $212.1 million, or $1.15 per share