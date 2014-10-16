NEW YORK, OCT 16(IFR) - For the week ended 10/15, Lipper reported an inflow of USD2.582bn into corporate investment grade funds (YTD total of USD67.796bn inflow) and an outflow of USD548.7m from high yield funds (YTD total of USD5.512bn outflow).

Over the same period, Lipper reported an outflow of USD945.7m from loan participation funds (YTD total of USD8.024bn outflow).