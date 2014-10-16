BRIEF-Exco Resources says is evaluating potential sale of its oil & natural gas properties in South Texas
* Exco Resources announces transformational capital structure transactions
NEW YORK, OCT 16(IFR) - For the week ended 10/15, Lipper reported an inflow of USD2.582bn into corporate investment grade funds (YTD total of USD67.796bn inflow) and an outflow of USD548.7m from high yield funds (YTD total of USD5.512bn outflow).
Over the same period, Lipper reported an outflow of USD945.7m from loan participation funds (YTD total of USD8.024bn outflow).
* M&T Bank Corp says will increase its prime lending rate from 3.75% to 4.00%
* On March 13, 2017, co and Celgene entered into a side letter agreement - sec filing