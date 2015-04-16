NEW YORK, April 16 (IFR) - For the week ended April 15, Lipper US Fund Flows reported an outflow of US$384.4m from corporate investment grade funds (YTD net inflow of US$24.784bn) and an inflow of US$791.6m into high yield funds (YTD net inflow of US$11.476bn).

Over the same period, Lipper reported an inflow of US$529.9m into loan participation funds (YTD net outflow of US$3.336bn). (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)