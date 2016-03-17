BRIEF-Hawk Ridge Capital Management reports 6.5 pct passive stake in Apptio
* Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP reports 6.5 percent passive stake in Apptio Inc as of March 31 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2p2i4yc Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 17 (IFR) - For the week ended March 16, Lipper US Fund Flows reported the following:
- INVESTMENT-GRADE FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$1.986bn
- IG YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$1.976bn
- HIGH YIELD FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$1.679bn
- HY YTD NET INFLOW: US$6.082bn
- LOAN-PARTICIPATION FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$176.1m
- LPF YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$4.793bn
- EM DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$190.2m
- EM YTD NET INFLOW: US$1.383bn
- EM HARD CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$163.1m
- EM HC YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$791.789m
- EM LOCAL CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$27.1m
- EM LC YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$591.321m (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
TORONTO, April 11 Cenovus Energy Inc has 75 percent of financing in place for its C$17.7 billion ($13.3 billion) acquisition of ConocoPhillips' oil and gas assets, Cenovus Chief Executive Brian Ferguson said on Tuesday.