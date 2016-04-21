BRIEF-Axovant sciences announces $55.0 mln venture debt financing from Hercules Capital
* Axovant sciences announces $55.0 million venture debt financing from Hercules Capital
NEW YORK, April 21 (IFR) - For the week ended April 20, Lipper US Fund Flows reported the following:
- INVESTMENT-GRADE FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$1.355bn
- IG YTD NET INFLOW: US$2.680bn
- HIGH YIELD FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$409.9m
- HY YTD NET INFLOW: US$9.368bn
- LOAN-PARTICIPATION FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$93.3m
- LPF YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$5.284bn
- EM DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$197.9m
- EM YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$48.079m
- EM HARD CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$205.2m
- EM HC YTD NET INFLOW: US$413.009m
- EM LOCAL CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$7.3m
- EM LC YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$461.092m
- EQUITY FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$4.480bn
- EQ YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$50.512bn
- MONEY MARKET FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$32.0bn
- MM YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$95.439bn (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 U.S. President Donald Trump will sign executive orders on Friday to review the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reforms and halt a Labor Department rule designed to curb potential conflicts among brokers who give retirement advice, according to a senior White House official.
* Phillips 66 reports fourth-quarter earnings of $163 million or $0.31 per share