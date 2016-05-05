UPDATE 2-BOJ pulls JGB yields back from 1-year highs with surprise buying
* 10-year yield pulls sharply back from 1-yr high on BOJ action
NEW YORK, May 5 (IFR) - For the week ended May 4, Lipper US Fund Flows reported the following:
- INVESTMENT-GRADE FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$2.098bn
- IG YTD NET INFLOW: US$7.883bn
- HIGH YIELD FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$1.807bn
- HY YTD NET INFLOW: US$7.857bn
- LOAN-PARTICIPATION FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$84.2m
- LPF YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$5.275bn
- EM DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$48.3m
- EM YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$296.174m
- EM HARD CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$23.5m
- EM HC YTD NET INFLOW: US$117.872m
- EM LOCAL CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$24.8m
- EM LC YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$414.050m
- EQUITY FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$11.178bn
- EQ YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$61.590bn
- MONEY MARKET FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$6.526bn
- MM YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$83.872bn (Reporting By Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Mike Gambale)
BEIJING, Feb 3 China's central bank injected 638.68 billion yuan ($92.98 billion) via short- and medium-term liquidity tools in January, down 26 percent from the previous month, data showed on Friday, signalling an effort to cool down rapid credit growth.
LONDON, Feb 3 JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Activity in South Africa's private sector remained in growth territory in January but dipped from December as demand for exports sank, a survey showed on Friday.