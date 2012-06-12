* UK funds industry cashes in on euro zone malaise
* Swiss funds lead way, equity funds nosedive
By Sinead Cruise
LONDON, June 12 Investors poured more than 7
billion euros ($8.76 billion) into funds domiciled outside the
euro zone in April, as fears of a collapse of the currency bloc
smothered demand for funds from countries on the front line of
Europe's economic woes.
Estimated net sales for funds in Switzerland and the United
Kingdom reached 3.53 billion euros and 2.59 billion euros
respectively, helping to drive sales of non-euro zone mutual
funds to their highest level since December 2010, Lipper data
shows.
By contrast, French, Italian and Belgian fund providers are
struggling to hold on to clients, with aggregated net outflows
from long-term funds topping 6 billion euros in the same month.
Germany was the only euro zone country to feature in the top
five fund markets in April. Its funds sector achieved 750
million euros of net sales, 270 million euros more than
fourth-placed Denmark.
However, the appetite for UK, Swiss and Scandinavian funds
belies a lack of enthusiasm for investment across Europe as a
whole.
Excluding money market funds, European mutual fund managers
attracted only 1.6 billion euros of net new money in April as
investors withdrew 8 billion euros from equity funds.
Equity-based exchange-traded funds bled 4.5 billion euros of
this total, with 4 billion euros drained from the iShares DAX
alone, Lipper said.
Bond funds attracted 11.1 billion euros of inflows, with
emerging market and global currency products proving most
popular.
UK investors flocked to park their cash in their domestic
funds industry in April, the Lipper data showed.
The UK's total net assets jumped 11.3 percent
month-on-month, to 732 billion euros, while the French and
Italian funds industries shrank by 9.7 percent and 3.2 percent
respectively over the same period.
($1 = 0.7993 euros)
(Reporting by Sinead Cruise; Editing by David Goodman)