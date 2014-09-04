September 4 (IFR) - For the week ended 9/3, Lipper reported an inflow of USD408.9m into corporate investment grade funds (YTD total inflow of USD52.199bn) and an outflow of USD198.1m from high yield funds (YTD total outflow of USD2.544bn).

Over the same period, Lipper reported an outflow of USD435.2m from loan participation funds (YTD total outflow of USD3.510bn). (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Marc Carnegie)