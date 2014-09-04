BRIEF-Federal Republic of Nigeria files for debt shelf of up to $300 mln - SEC filing
March 20 Nigeria Federal Republic Of (Government)
September 4 (IFR) - For the week ended 9/3, Lipper reported an inflow of USD408.9m into corporate investment grade funds (YTD total inflow of USD52.199bn) and an outflow of USD198.1m from high yield funds (YTD total outflow of USD2.544bn).
Over the same period, Lipper reported an outflow of USD435.2m from loan participation funds (YTD total outflow of USD3.510bn). (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
March 20 Nigeria Federal Republic Of (Government)
* Qts realty trust, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering program
* Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership reports 3.7 percent passive stake in Abercrombie & Fitch as of March 17 versus 5.3 percent stake as of Dec 31 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: