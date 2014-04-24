BRIEF-Ally Financial expects 5 to 15 pct adj. EPS growth in 2017
* Ally Financial Inc - expect 5 - 15 pct adjusted EPS growth in 2017
NEW YORK, Apr 24(IFR) - For the week ending 4/23, Lipper reported an inflow of USD250.1 into high yield funds (YTD total of USD3.974bn) and an inflow of USD1.477bn into corporate investment grade funds (YTD total of USD33.380bn). (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez)
LONDON, March 21 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said it was important not to overreact to economic data for a single month after figures showed earlier on Tuesday that inflation rose by more than expected in February.
* Ratio Oil said on Tuesday it has secured up to $400 million to finance its share in the development of the large Leviathan natural gas field offshore Israel.