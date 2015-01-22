Mexico's Carstens says ready to act to anchor inflation
ACAPULCO, Mexico March 22 Mexico's central bank will act in an opportune manner to ensure that inflation expectations are anchored, central bank chief Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, Jan 22 (IFR) - For the week ended 1/21, Lipper reported an inflow of USD1.137bn into corporate investment grade funds (YTD total of USD5.601bn inflow) and an outflow of USD241.3m from high yield funds (YTD total of USD284m outflow).
Over the same period, Lipper reported an outflow of USD738.1m from loan participation funds (YTD total of USD1.706bn outflow). (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Mike Gambale)
March 22 Small U.S. business online lender Kabbage Inc is in talks to raise a new round of equity funding that could be used for potential acquisitions at a time when many of its peers face funding challenges, people familiar with the matter said.