NEW YORK, Jan 7 (IFR) - For the week ended January 6, Lipper US Fund Flows reported the following:
- INVESTMENT-GRADE FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$1.126bn
- YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$1.126bn
- HIGH YIELD FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$809.1m
- YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$809.1m
- LOAN-PARTICIPATION FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$560.1m
- YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$560.1m
- EM DEBT FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$63.3m
- YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$63.3m
- EM HARD CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$45.0m
- YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$45.0m
- EM LOCAL CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$18.3m
- YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$18.3m (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
