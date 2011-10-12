(Repeats to fix fault in text formatting)

LONDON, Oct 10 Following are tables of the best and worst performers in September among mixed asset funds listed in the Lipper Global indexes. (For a story related to the monthly trends:

Performance is shown in the fund's local currency and may reflect declared dividends. The tables use the latest available data and strip out smaller players, as well as some funds that price less regularly:

FUND LEADERS Fund name 1 mth (%) 3 mth 1 yr 3 yr 5yr 1. GLG Atlas Macro 6.87 12.65 NA NA NA Alternative DN USD 2. Aviva Investors Absolute 4.64 5.18 -10.45 -11.57 NA TAA Ax 3. Mermaid 2.86 0.33 6.19 54.20 62.69 4. The Davids 2.44 -1.73 3.29 22.99 19.79 5. CF Miton Special 2.09 2.01 4.84 29.19 41.70 Situations Portfolio A Acc

FUND LAGGARDS Fund name 1 mth (%) 3 mth 1 yr 3 yr 5yr 1. UOB Kinetics Paradigm -14.10 -19.55 -8.90 -12.99 -27.39 A 2. CS Solutions (Lux) -13.44 -22.43 NA NA NA Megatrends B 3. Calamos Emerging Markets -12.58 -17.63 NA NA NA A USD Acc 4. Barclays Investment Legends -12.08 -14.85 -5.82 -13.91 NA A USD 5. Pinebridge Global Funds -11.60 -17.19 -13.90 22.93 21.90 - Asia Balanced L

Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, is a fund research and analysis organisation, providing independent insight on global collective investment including mutual funds, retirement funds, hedge funds, fund fees and fund expenses to the asset management and media communities.

Lipper data covers 196,000 share classes and more than 108,000 funds in 57 registered-for-sale universes. It provides the free Lipper Leader ratings for mutual funds registered for sale in 27 countries. Additional information is available at www.lipperweb.com. (Compiled by Tommy Wilkes)