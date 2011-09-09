LONDON, Sept 9 Following are tables of the best and worst performers in August among mixed asset funds listed in the Lipper Global indices. (For a story related to the monthly trends: )

Performance is shown in the fund's local currency and may reflect declared dividends. The tables strip out smaller players, as well as some funds that price less regularly:

FUND LEADERS Fund name 1 mth (%) 3 mth 1 yr 3 yr 5yr 1. CF Eclectica Absolute 3.38 4.02 11.77 NA NA Macro A USD Acc 2. Invesco Balanced Risk 2.86 5.98 16.06 NA NA Allocation C Acc 3. JPM Blue and 2.86 1.60 2.10 6.77 13.11 Green 4. JPM Global Capital 2.85 1.20 2.64 6.93 15.42 Preservation USD A Acc USD 5. JPM Cautious Total 2.76 0.82 1.75 6.17 14.90 Return A Acc

FUND LAGGARDS Fund name 1 mth (%) 3 mth 1 yr 3 yr 5yr 1. CF Greenmount -12.83 -11.34 2.91 9.53 17.97 2. Oenoke Inc -11.71 -9.88 -0.80 8.30 12.80 3. HSBC Ash Inst -11.22 -11.16 3.35 6.29 10.18 A Acc 4. WDB Assetmaster Balanced -11.17 -14.27 -0.84 -5.84 -6.28 5. Odey Allegra European -11.10 -14.18 3.20 -3.28 -3.53 EUR

