LONDON, Nov 15 Following are tables of the best and worst performers in October among mixed-asset funds listed in the Lipper Global indices. Performance is shown in the fund's local currency and may reflect declared dividends.

The tables strip out smaller players, as well as some funds that price less regularly:

FUND LEADERS Fund name 1 mth (%) 3 mth 1 yr 3 yr 5yr 1. UOB Kinetics Paradigm 15.75 -6.89 -0.99 31.31 -19.55 A 2. PIMCO GIS StocksPLUS 14.54 -2.58 8.54 48.96 2.39 Inst USD Acc 3. Calamos Emerging Markets 12.58 -6.62 NA NA NA A USD Acc 4. CS Solutions (Lux) 11.88 -12.14 -8.18 NA NA Megatrends B 5. Boulder 11.43 -5.09 -8.71 52.92 49.31

FUND LAGGARDS Fund name 1 mth (%) 3 mth 1 yr 3 yr 5yr 1. Dunn WMA UCITS -10.99 NA NA NA NA Institutional C USD 2. GLG Atlas Macro -7.18 6.01 -10.86 NA NA Alternative DN USD 3. Aviva Investors Absolute -5.97 0.47 -9.92 -16.03 NA TAA Ax 4. Enovara S&P Diversified -5.21 -15.61 -16.31 -32.01 NA Trends Indicator USD A 5. SEB Asset Selection -4.90 -2.66 -1.65 6.16 38.14 Fund C (EUR)

