Nov 15 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $706 million of net inflows in the week to Nov. 14 from $866 million in the week before, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

Municipal bond funds, popular with retail investors, have attracted positive weekly inflows for nearly a year barring two periods - the weeks ended April 11 and Oct. 31.

The four-week moving average for the muni funds remained positive at $529 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.