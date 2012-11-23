* Net inflows $1.8 bln vs $706 mln in previous week

* High-yield funds' inflows $253 mln vs $183 mln

Nov 23 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $1.822 billion of net inflows in the week ended Nov. 21, up from $706.46 million of net inflows the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Friday.

Municipal bond funds, popular with retail investors, have attracted net weekly inflows for nearly a year, barring two periods - the weeks ended April 11 and Oct. 31.

The four-week moving average for the muni funds remained positive at $817.94 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

High-yield funds had inflows of $253.213 million in the latest week, compared with inflows of $182.764 million in the previous week.

Flows into exchange-traded municipal bond funds were $86.485 million, down from $93.035 million in the previous week.

BondDesk Group data for the week ended Nov. 21 showed retail investors bought 1.9 bonds for each one they sold, up from 1.7 the previous week. The total number of bonds bought was 59,707, while the number of bonds sold was 48,736.

The data is based on odd-lot customer transactions.