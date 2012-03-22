UPDATE 2-Swiss voters soundly reject corporate tax overhaul
* Around 59 percent of voters reject government-backed proposals
March 22 U.S. municipal bond funds posted $88.5 million of net inflows in the week ended March 21, down substantially from $698 million of inflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.
The four-week moving average was positive at $586 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Karen Pierog)
* Around 59 percent of voters reject government-backed proposals
LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 (Variety.com) - Costumed avengers, a billionaire with a kinky side, and a brutally efficient hit man proved to be just the tonic for an ailing domestic box office.
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund