NEW YORK, May 24 - U.S. municipal bond funds reported net
inflows of $534 million in the week ended May 23, down sharply
from $805 million in the previous week, according to data
released by Lipper on Thursday.
Still, investors continued to pour money into municipal bond
funds. In the past 38 weeks, t he data showed only three weeks of
outflows.
The four-week moving average remained positive at $672
million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
High-yield muni funds reported net inflows of $169 million,
down from $228 million in the week ended May 16, while flows
into exchange-traded muni funds were positive at $22 million but
down from $41 million in the previous week.
BondDesk Group data for the week ended May 23 showed retail
investors bought 2.0 bonds for each one they sold, unchanged
from the prior week.
The total number of bonds bought was 59,483, while the
number of bonds sold was 30,176. The data is based on odd-lot
customer transactions.
(Reporting by Tiziana Barghini; Editing by Diane Craft)