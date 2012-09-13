UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Sept 13 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $820 million of net inflows in the week ended September 12, up from $260 million of inflows during the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.
The four-week moving average was positive at $532 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts