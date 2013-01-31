Jan 31 The flood of investor money into U.S.
municipal bond funds slowed in the week ended Jan. 30, with
Lipper reporting on Thursday that there were $573.6 million of
net inflows, two-thirds of the $871.43 million of inflows in the
previous week.
Heavy inflows earlier in the month helped pushed the
four-week moving to $1.11 billion, its highest level since Oct.
2009, according to Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Investors poured money into the funds through most of 2012
until the final two weeks of the year, when there were outflows
totaling more than $2.7 billion. But lately investors have
returned, with four straight weeks of inflows.
Exchange-traded funds registered net inflows of $19.25
million in the week ended Jan. 30, a quarter of the $76.38
million inflows the week before. Meanwhile, high-yield funds had
inflows of $82.8 million, 29 percent of the $278.68 million
inflows the prior week.
Meanwhile, retail investors bought 1.6 bonds for every one
they sold in the week ended Jan. 30, down from the ratio of 1.7
the prior week, according to BondDesk Group. The total number of
bonds bought was 56,438, while the number of bonds sold was
35,271.