BRIEF-Ki Yong Choi reports 6.1 pct stake in Sunshine Heart Inc
* Ki Yong Choi reports 6.1 percent stake in Sunshine Heart Inc as of March 2 - sec filing
U.S. municipal bond funds posted $109 million of net inflows in the week ended Feb. 6, compared with $573.6 million of inflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.
The four-week moving average remained positive at $749.2 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Investors poured money into the funds through most of 2012 until the final two weeks of the year, when there were outflows totaling more than $2.7 billion. But lately investors have returned, with five straight weeks of inflows.
Inflows into exchange-traded funds in the latest week were $9.5 million, nearly half the $19.3 million the week before. Meanwhile, investors moved $21.5 million into high-yield funds, a steep drop from the $82.8 million of inflows the previous week.
Retail investors bought 1.7 bonds for every one they sold in the week ended Feb. 6, up from a ratio of 1.6 the prior week, according to BondDesk Group. The total number of bonds bought was 60,846, while the number of bonds sold was 35,536.
LONDON, March 10 Five euro zone countries are scheduled to hold bond auctions in what promises to be a busy week of supply ahead. * On Monday, Italy will issue up to 9 billion euros of three-year, seven-year, 15-year and 30-year bonds. * On Tuesday, the Netherlands is scheduled to sell 2-3 billion euros of bond maturing on January 2022. * On Wednesday, Germany will sell 1 billion euros of 30-year bonds.
March 8 Elliott Management reported in a regulatory filing that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings has said its former chief executive officer, Larry Lawson, has breached his retirement contract by consulting for the hedge fund during its proxy fight with Arconic Inc.